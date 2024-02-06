Oak Ridge Middle School third quarter

Oak Ridge Middle School
6th grade:: Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Holden Johnson, Logan Murry, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Erin Urhahn.
7th grade: Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jeremiah Hamilton, Benjamin Harrison, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ashton Reed, Ethan Ruehling, Mylee Schilling, Charli Jo Sparks, Piper Stone, Justin Ward.
8th grade:Erin Grayhek, Bailey Urhahn.
