RecordsApril 9, 2017

Oak Ridge Middle School third quarter

Oak Ridge Middle School

6th grade:: Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Holden Johnson, Logan Murry, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Erin Urhahn.

7th grade: Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jeremiah Hamilton, Benjamin Harrison, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ashton Reed, Ethan Ruehling, Mylee Schilling, Charli Jo Sparks, Piper Stone, Justin Ward.

8th grade:Erin Grayhek, Bailey Urhahn.

