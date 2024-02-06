All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Oak Ridge Middle School 2nd semester

Oak Ridge Middle School 6th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Holden Johnson, Emily Koerner, Nolan McClard, Abby Morrison, Logan Murry, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn...

Oak Ridge Middle School

6th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Holden Johnson, Emily Koerner, Nolan McClard, Abby Morrison, Logan Murry, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn.

7th grade: Wyatt Berry, Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jeremiah Hamilton, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ashton Reed, William Richards, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Alex Seabaugh, Charli Jo Sparks, Piper Stone, Tanner Strop, Justin Ward.

8th grade: Erin Grayhek, Steven Jones, Philip Marshall, Jacob Ruiz, Bailey Urhahn.

Honor Rolls
