RecordsApril 13, 2019

Oak Ridge Junior High third quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High

7th grade: Marshall Abner, Kaylie Bolin, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Abigale Koerner, Kendall Marshall, Sarah McLane , Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.

8th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Colton Holloway, Abby Morrison, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn.

Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

