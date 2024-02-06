Oak Ridge Junior High third quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High
7th grade: Marshall Abner, Kaylie Bolin, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Abigale Koerner, Kendall Marshall, Sarah McLane , Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.
8th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Colton Holloway, Abby Morrison, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn.
