All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 3, 2021

Oak Ridge Junior High School third quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High School 7th grade: Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Landon Burnett, Abigail DeWitt, Reagan Ernst, Hayley Hahs, John Kluessner, Hunter Mason, Colbi Mool, Nolli Moore, Reese Morrison, Addalynn Price, Lucas Putz. 8th grade: Tristen Berry, Will Dace, Regan Howe, Grant Meyer, Lilyahna Meyer, Taylor Nothdurft, Maddie Preusser, Myra Roth, Madyson Ruehling, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward...

Oak Ridge Junior High School

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

7th grade: Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Landon Burnett, Abigail DeWitt, Reagan Ernst, Hayley Hahs, John Kluessner, Hunter Mason, Colbi Mool, Nolli Moore, Reese Morrison, Addalynn Price, Lucas Putz.

8th grade: Tristen Berry, Will Dace, Regan Howe, Grant Meyer, Lilyahna Meyer, Taylor Nothdurft, Maddie Preusser, Myra Roth, Madyson Ruehling, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy