Oak Ridge Junior High School second quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High School
7th grade: Will Dace, Fallon Faulkner, Regan Howe, Grant Meyer, Lilyahna Meyer, Taylor Nothdurft, Maddie Preusser, Myra Roth, Madyson Ruehling, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Colby Suhr, Cole Suhr, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.
8th grade: Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, Kaylie Bolin, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Adrianna Harrison, Paul Hinkle, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.
