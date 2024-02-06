Oak Ridge Junior High School second quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High School
7th grade:, Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane , Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.
8th grade: Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Abby Morrison, Logan Murray, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Erin Urhahn.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.