RecordsFebruary 16, 2019

Oak Ridge Junior High School second quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High School 7th grade:, Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane , Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall...

Oak Ridge Junior High School

7th grade:, Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane , Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.

8th grade: Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Abby Morrison, Logan Murray, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Erin Urhahn.

Honor Rolls

