Oak Ridge Junior High School fourth quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High School
7th grade: Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Landon Burnett, Abigail DeWitt, Reagan Ernst, Hayley Hahs, John Kuessner, Hunter Mason, Colbi Mool, Reese Morrison, Addalynn Price, Lucas Putz.
8th grade: Tristen Berry,Will Dace, Regan Howe, Grant Meyer, Lilyahna Meyer, Taylor Nothdurft, Maddie Preusser, Myra Roth, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.
