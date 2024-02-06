All sections
RecordsDecember 15, 2018

Oak Ridge Junior High School first quarter

Oak Ridge Junior High School

7th grade: Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, Kaylie Bolin, LeeAnna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Adrianna Harrison, Paul Hinkle, Brock Hobeck, Konnor Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Abigale Koerner, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane , Job Sachse, Gracie Scheffer, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, Annalina Wildhaber, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.

8th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Colton Holloway, Abby Morrison, Logan Murray, Lydia Roth, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn.

