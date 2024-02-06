All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 2, 2022

Oak Ridge Junior and Senior High School third quarter

Oak Ridge Junior and Senior High School 7th grade: Chloe Berry, Mason Bolin, Addilyn Burnett, James Hope, Braxten Ponder, Lane Price, Joh Sachse, Olivia Schaper, Lexie Seiler, Grace Unterreiner. 8th grade: Landon Burnett, Abigail DeWitt, Hayley Hahs, Hunter Mason, Colbi Mool, Addalynn Price, Lucas Putz, Parker Schoen...

Oak Ridge Junior and Senior High School

7th grade: Chloe Berry, Mason Bolin, Addilyn Burnett, James Hope, Braxten Ponder, Lane Price, Joh Sachse, Olivia Schaper, Lexie Seiler, Grace Unterreiner.

8th grade: Landon Burnett, Abigail DeWitt, Hayley Hahs, Hunter Mason, Colbi Mool, Addalynn Price, Lucas Putz, Parker Schoen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

9th grade: Tristen Berry, Jenna Bey, Will Dace, Reagan Howe, Taylor Nothdurft, Madyson Ruehling, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Callie Stone, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.

10th grade: Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, Kaylie Bolin, Anna Davis, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Kendall Marshall, Job Sachse, Alivia Scilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.

11th grade: Colton Barker, Zoey Berry, Bailey Brewer, Brayden Davis, Ahren Fodge, Kathryn Froemsdorf, Colton Holloway, Holden Johnston, McHalley Jones, Abby Morrison, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn, Camren volz.

12th grade: Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jeremiah Hamilton, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary Beth Jensen, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Alex Seyer, Levi Shelton, Piper Stone, Tanner Strop, Justin Ward.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy