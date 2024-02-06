Oak Ridge High School third quarter

Oak Ridge High School
9th grade: Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, Kaylie Bolin, Anna Davis, Matt Ernst, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Kendall Marshall, Taylor Muench, Kelby Newell, Serenity Ponder, MaKayla Rangel, Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.
10th grade: Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Ahren Fodge, Holden Johnston, Abby Morrison, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Erin Urhahn.
11th grade: Sieanna Croweden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jeremiah Hamilton, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary Beth Jensen, Maggie Oswald, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schillilng, Garrett Seabaugh, Alex Seyer, Piper Stone, Justin Ward.
12th grade: Breanna Baylor, Erin Grayhek, Maggie Hinkle, Mason Keith, Philip Marshall, Jacob Ruiz, Samantha Seabaugh, Bailey Urhahn, Lauren Westrich.
