RecordsApril 13, 2019

Oak Ridge High School third quarter

Oak Ridge High School 9th grade: Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Alex Seyer. 10th grade: Erin Grayhek, Bailey Urhahn...

Oak Ridge High School

9th grade: Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Alex Seyer.

10th grade: Erin Grayhek, Bailey Urhahn.

11th grade: Alexis Dillard, Drew Glueck, Blake Hale, Chloe Hamilton, Logan Huffman, David Layton, Hannah McLane, Dylan Muench, Ethan Puchbauer, Madison Schumer, Sabrina Schwepker, Sam Weinhold.

12th grade: Caroline Abner, Connor Bock, Taylor Bolin, Holly Brown, Devon Davis, Destiny Hill, Mark Johnson, Ty Johnston, Maddie Koerner, Drew Kranawetter, Macie Lemons, Dylan Moore, Maggie Scheffer, Cole Schemel, Kristen Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Taylor Seyer, Brittany Showmaker, Mollie Thompson, Rheabeckah Thompson, Sophie Thompson.

