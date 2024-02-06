Oak Ridge High School third quarter

Oak Ridge High School
9th grade: Haileigh Ernst, Gilbert Evans, Drew Glueck, Bryce Hahs, Blake Hale, Logan Huffman, Luke Johnson, David Layton, Zachary LeGrand, Ethan Puchbauer, Montana Schamburg, Madison Schumer, Hayden Seyer, Drake Stone, Samuel Weinhold, Sierra Woodall.
10th grade: Caroline Abner, Connor Bock, Drew Kranawetter, Kristen Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Taylor Seyer, Rheabeckah Thompson, Sydney Unterreiner.
11th grade: Brianna Amschler, Jordan Barker, Alexis Johnson, Jordan Layton, Travis Sides, Emily Wheat.
12th grade: Tyee Curry, Desha Jackson, Hyland McCarroll, Sky Miller, Brynn Myers, Olivia Ruiz, Maci Schamburg, Jarett Seabaugh.
