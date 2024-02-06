All sections
RecordsFebruary 2, 2019

Oak Ridge High School second semester

Oak Ridge High School 9th grade: Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Alex Seyer. 10th grade: Alyssa Grable, Erin Grayhek, Philip Marshall, Bailey Urhahn,...

Oak Ridge High School

9th grade: Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Caitlyn Ernst, Reagan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Alex Seyer.

10th grade: Alyssa Grable, Erin Grayhek, Philip Marshall, Bailey Urhahn,

11th grade: Drew Glueck, Bryce Hahs, Blake Hale, Chloe Hamilton, Logan Huffman, Luke Johnson, David Layton, Zachary LeGrand, Hannah McLane, Dylan Muench, Abigale Nix, Ethan Puchbauer, Madison Schumer, Sabrina Schwepker, Sam Weinhold, Sierra Woodall.

12th grade:, Caroline Abner, Connor Bock, Taylor Bolin, Holly Brown, Devon Davis, Phillip Grebing, Samantha Harris, Destiny Hill, Mark Johnson, Maddie Koerner, Drew Kranawetter, Michaela Lee, Dylan Moore, Cole Schemel, Kristen Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Taylor Seyer, Mollie Thompson, Sophie Thompson.

Honor Rolls
