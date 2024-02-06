Oak Ridge High School second quarter

Oak Ridge High School
9th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Carsyn Crader, Brayden Davis, Jaela Douglas, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Kathryn Froemsdorf, Holden Johnston, Nolan McClard, Logan Murry, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn.
10th grade: Wyatt Berry, Sieanna Crowden, Caitlyn Ernst, Regan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Maggie Oswald, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Justin Ward.
11th grade: Brinna Coomer, Erin Grayhek, Mason Keith, Philip Marshall, Jacob Ruiz, Dustiny Sanders, Bailey Urhahn, Lauren Westrich.
12th grade: Trenton Beard, Alexis Dillard, Gilbert Evans, Drew Glueck, Bryce Hahs, Blake Hale, Chloe Hamilton, Luke Johnson, David Layton, Zachary LeGrand, Alexis Lukefahr, Hannah McLane, Isaak Moore, Dylan Muench, Kassidy Pingel, Ethan Puchbauer, Madison Schumer, Sabrina Schwepker, Drake Stone, Samuel Weinhold, Sierra Woodall.
