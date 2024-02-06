All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 25, 2020

Oak Ridge High School second quarter

Oak Ridge High School 9th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Carsyn Crader, Brayden Davis, Jaela Douglas, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Kathryn Froemsdorf, Holden Johnston, Nolan McClard, Logan Murry, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn...

Oak Ridge High School

9th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Carsyn Crader, Brayden Davis, Jaela Douglas, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Kathryn Froemsdorf, Holden Johnston, Nolan McClard, Logan Murry, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Clay Suhr, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

10th grade: Wyatt Berry, Sieanna Crowden, Caitlyn Ernst, Regan Froemsdorf, Paige Glueck, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary-Beth Jensen, Maggie Oswald, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Justin Ward.

11th grade: Brinna Coomer, Erin Grayhek, Mason Keith, Philip Marshall, Jacob Ruiz, Dustiny Sanders, Bailey Urhahn, Lauren Westrich.

12th grade: Trenton Beard, Alexis Dillard, Gilbert Evans, Drew Glueck, Bryce Hahs, Blake Hale, Chloe Hamilton, Luke Johnson, David Layton, Zachary LeGrand, Alexis Lukefahr, Hannah McLane, Isaak Moore, Dylan Muench, Kassidy Pingel, Ethan Puchbauer, Madison Schumer, Sabrina Schwepker, Drake Stone, Samuel Weinhold, Sierra Woodall.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy