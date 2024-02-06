All sections
RecordsMay 29, 2021

Oak Ridge High School fourth quarter

Oak Ridge High School

9th grade: Marshall Abner, Jesse Bishop, Kaylie Bolin, Anna Davis, Matt Ernst, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Drew Lohmann, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane, Serenity Ponder, Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Carson Shearer, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall.

10th grade: MacKenzie Armbruster, Colton Barker, Zoe Berry, Bailey Brewer, Ahren Fodge, Mia Friese, Kathryn Froemsdorf, Holden Johnston, Nolan McClard, Abby Morrison, Allison Seabaugh, Tanner Slinkard, Leeman Thompson, Erin Urhahn, Camren Volz.

11th grade: Wyatt Berry, Sieanna Crowden, Logan DeWitt, Reagan Froesdorf, Paige Glueck, Jeremiah Hamilton, Jiliyan Hobeck, Mary Beth Jensen, Mae Masterson, Maggie Oswald, Ethan Ruehling, Eli Sachse, Mylee Schilling, Garrett Seabaugh, Alex Seyer, Justin Ward.

12th grade: Erin Grayhek, Maggie Hinkle, Mason Keith, Philip Marshall, Zeke Ruesler, Jacob Ruiz, Bailey Urhahn.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

