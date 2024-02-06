Oak Ridge High School 4th quarter

Oak Ridge High School
9th grade: Trenton Beard, Haileigh Ernst, Drew Glueck, Bryce Hahs, Blake Hale, David Layton, Zachary LeGrand, Montana Schamburg, Madison Schumer, Drake Stone, Samuel Weinhold.
10th grade: Caroline Abner, Connor Bock, Magdelena Howe, Drew Kranawetter, Kristen Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Taylor Seyer, Mollie Thompson, Rheabeckah Thompson, Sophie Thompson, Sydney Unterreiner.
11th grade: Brianna Amschler, Jordan Barker, Kaitlyn Carter, Alexis Johnson, Jordan Layton, Amanda Meyer, Shelbie Scheffer, Travis Sides, Emily Wheat.
12th grade: Shania Cook, Desha Jackson, Hyland McCarroll, Sky Miller, Marla Mize, Brynn Myers, Katelyn Oehl, Olivia Ruiz, Maci Schamburg, Jarett Seabaugh, McKenzie Slinkard, Kylie Wheat.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.