RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Oak Ridge High School 4th quarter

Oak Ridge High School

9th grade: Trenton Beard, Haileigh Ernst, Drew Glueck, Bryce Hahs, Blake Hale, David Layton, Zachary LeGrand, Montana Schamburg, Madison Schumer, Drake Stone, Samuel Weinhold.

10th grade: Caroline Abner, Connor Bock, Magdelena Howe, Drew Kranawetter, Kristen Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Taylor Seyer, Mollie Thompson, Rheabeckah Thompson, Sophie Thompson, Sydney Unterreiner.

11th grade: Brianna Amschler, Jordan Barker, Kaitlyn Carter, Alexis Johnson, Jordan Layton, Amanda Meyer, Shelbie Scheffer, Travis Sides, Emily Wheat.

12th grade: Shania Cook, Desha Jackson, Hyland McCarroll, Sky Miller, Marla Mize, Brynn Myers, Katelyn Oehl, Olivia Ruiz, Maci Schamburg, Jarett Seabaugh, McKenzie Slinkard, Kylie Wheat.

