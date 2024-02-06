Oak Ridge Elementary School third quarter

Oak Ridge Elementary School
4th grade: Layla Blechle, Tristen Borgfield, Sage Brewer, Ace Brumfield, Levi Cunningham, Kaelyn Deckerd, Rhyen Friese, Molly Hahs, Adilyn Hotop, Hayden McFall, Brody Morrison, Faith Price, Jacob Putz, Ava Robles, Colby Schonhoff, Walker Short, Gage Smither, Kenadie Ward.
5th grade: Chloe Berry, Mason Bolin, Addilyn Burnett, Zayden Douglas, Noah Engler, Sam Harrison, James Hope, Libby Jaco, Brody Meyer, Karlie Moore, Lane Price, Ethan Rhyne, Jon Sachse, Olivia Schaper, Grace Unterreiner, Levi Vickers
6th grade: Addy Barks, Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Landon Burnett, Abby DeWitt, Emmie Gamel, Hayley Hahs, Leanna Johnson, Colbi Mool, Reese Morrison, Addie Price, Lucas Putz.