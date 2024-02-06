All sections
March 23, 2019

Oak Ridge Elementary School third quarter

Oak Ridge Elementary School

4th grade: Chloe Berry, Addilyn Burnett, Zaydan Douglas, James Hope, Brody Meyer, Karlie Moore, Lane Price, Jon Sachse, Braelyn Sander, Olivia Schaper, Lexie Seiler, Kaydin Sharrock, Grace Unterreiner.

5th grade: Emma Boyd, Landon Burnett, Abby DeWitt, Reagan Ernst, Emmie Gamel, Leanna Johnson, Colbi Mool, Reese Morrison, , Kaleb Novak, Phalicity Pollock, Addie Price, Jayleigh Price, Lucas Putz, Addy Stephens-Barks.

6th grade: Will Dace, Reagan Howe, Grant Meyer, Taylor Nothdurft, Maddie Jo Preusser, Myra Roth, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.

