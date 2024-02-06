All sections
RecordsFebruary 15, 2020

Oak Ridge Elementary School second quarter

Oak Ridge Elementary School 4th grade: Sage Brewer, Ace Brumfield, Daktoa Cox, Kaelyn Deckerd, Molly Hahs, Adilyn Hotop, Brody Morrison, Faith Price, Kaylee Putz, Ava Robles, Allysia Schaefer, Colby Schonhoff, Walker Short, Gage Smither, Adaleena Williams, Kenadie Ward, Tristen Winchester...

Oak Ridge Elementary School

4th grade: Sage Brewer, Ace Brumfield, Daktoa Cox, Kaelyn Deckerd, Molly Hahs, Adilyn Hotop, Brody Morrison, Faith Price, Kaylee Putz, Ava Robles, Allysia Schaefer, Colby Schonhoff, Walker Short, Gage Smither, Adaleena Williams, Kenadie Ward, Tristen Winchester.

5th grade: Mason Bolin, Addilyn Burnett, James Hope, Brody Meyer, Karlie Moore, Lane Price, Jon Sachse, Olivia Schaper, Braelyn Sander, Grace Unterreiner, Levi Vickers.

6th grade: Addy Barks, Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Molly Buchanan, Landon Burnett, Dayn Cox, Abby DeWitt, Regan Ernst, Emmie Gamel, Leanna Johnson, Reese Morrrison, Addie Price, Lucas Putz, Haven Wipfler.

