Oak Ridge Elementary School second quarter

Oak Ridge R-6 Elementary School
4th grade: Chloe Berry, Mason Bolin, Addilyn Burnett, Zaydan Douglas, James Hope, Brody Meyer, Karlie Moore, Lane Price, Jon Sachse, Olivia Schaper, Jason Seabaugh, Lexie Seiler, Grace Unterreiner, Levi Vickers.
5th grade: Addy Barks, Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Molly Buchanan, Landon Burnett, Abby DeWitt, Reagan Ernst, Emmie Gamel, Hayley Hahs, Leanna Johnson, Colbi Mool, Kaleb Novak, Phalicity Pollock, Addie Price, Jayleigh Price, Lucas Putz, Dalaine Weinkein, Landon Zoellner.
6th grade:Will Dace, Reagan Howe, Grant Meyer, Lilyahna Meyer, Maddie Jo Preusser, Myra Roth, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.