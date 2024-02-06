Oak Ridge Elementary School first quarter

Oak Ridge Elementary School
4th grade: Layla Blechle, Sage Brewer, Ace Brumfield, Tristen Borgfield, Dakota Cox, Levi Cunningham, Kaelyn Deckerd, Rhyen Friese, Falcon Green, Molly Hahs, Adilyn Hotop, Hayden McFall, MiKaelyn Moore, Brody Morrison, Faith Price, Jacob Putz, Kaylee Putz, Weston Riggs, Ava Robles, Allysia Schaefer, Walker Short, Gage Smither, Kenadie Ward, Adaleena Williams, Tristen Winchester.
5th grade: Chloe Berry, Mason Bolin, Addilyn Burnett, James Hope, Brody Meyer, Karlie Moore, Lane Price, Ethan Rhyne, Jon Sachse, Grace Unterreiner, Levi Vickers.
6th grade: Kinsley Bogenpohl, Emma Boyd, Molly Buchanan, Landon Burnett, Dayn Cox, Abby DeWitt, Reagan Ernst, Emmie Gamel, Hunter Mason, Colbi Mool, Addie Price, Lucas Putz, Haven Wipfler.
