Oak Ridge Elementary Schookl 4th quarter

Oak Ridge Elementary School
4th grade: Will Dace, Reagan Howe, Connor Hutteger, Maddie Jo Preusser, Addison Probst, Myra Roth, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.
5th grade: Anna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Tristan Kiser, Abby Koerner, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane, Khia Moore, Kelby Newell, Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Alana Taylor, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, MaKayla Weinkein, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall, Annalina Wildhaber.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.