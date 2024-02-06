All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Oak Ridge Elementary Schookl 4th quarter

Oak Ridge Elementary School 4th grade: Will Dace, Reagan Howe, Connor Hutteger, Maddie Jo Preusser, Addison Probst, Myra Roth, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward. 5th grade: Anna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Tristan Kiser, Abby Koerner, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane, Khia Moore, Kelby Newell, Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Alana Taylor, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, MaKayla Weinkein, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall, Annalina Wildhaber.

Oak Ridge Elementary School

4th grade: Will Dace, Reagan Howe, Connor Hutteger, Maddie Jo Preusser, Addison Probst, Myra Roth, Madalyn Schemel, Brady Seyer, Noah Unterreiner, Addison Urhahn, Hailey Ward.

5th grade: Anna Davis, Tyler Gamel, Ian Grayhek, Carson Hahs, Brock Hobeck, Samantha Hope, Tristan Kiser, Abby Koerner, Kendall Marshall, Gavin McFall, Sarah McLane, Khia Moore, Kelby Newell, Job Sachse, Alivia Schilling, Katie Seabaugh, Alana Taylor, Becka Tracy, Abby Volz, MaKayla Weinkein, Ty Wilson, Sophia Woodall, Annalina Wildhaber.

