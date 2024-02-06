Nussbaum-60 years

The couple was married Jan. 29, 1961, at Burfordville Baptist Church.

Present for the celebration were their three children -- Kevin (Jeannine) Nussbaum of Wildwood, Missouri, Stephen Nussbaum of Marion, Illinois, and Katina (Aaron) Hankins of Wildwood and their granddaughter, Haley Hankins along with great-grandson, Harrison McGuire. Also present were granddaughter Ashley (Charles) McGuire. The Nussbaums have five grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, Autumn, Camron and Haley.