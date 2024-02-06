Nussbaum-60 years

Dewey and Gwendolyn Nussbaum of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bella Italia Restaurant.
The couple was married Jan. 29, 1961, at Burfordville Baptist Church.
Present for the celebration were their three children -- Kevin (Jeannine) Nussbaum of Wildwood, Missouri, Stephen Nussbaum of Marion, Illinois, and Katina (Aaron) Hankins of Wildwood and their granddaughter, Haley Hankins along with great-grandson, Harrison McGuire. Also present were granddaughter Ashley (Charles) McGuire. The Nussbaums have five grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, Autumn, Camron and Haley.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.