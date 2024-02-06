All sections
RecordsFebruary 13, 2021

Nussbaum-60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Nussbaum
Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Nussbaum

Dewey and Gwendolyn Nussbaum of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bella Italia Restaurant.

The couple was married Jan. 29, 1961, at Burfordville Baptist Church.

Present for the celebration were their three children -- Kevin (Jeannine) Nussbaum of Wildwood, Missouri, Stephen Nussbaum of Marion, Illinois, and Katina (Aaron) Hankins of Wildwood and their granddaughter, Haley Hankins along with great-grandson, Harrison McGuire. Also present were granddaughter Ashley (Charles) McGuire. The Nussbaums have five grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, Autumn, Camron and Haley.

Anniversaries
