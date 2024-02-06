All sections
RecordsJuly 30, 2017

Niswonger -- 45 years

Dan and Alice Niswonger of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. Niswonger and the former Alice Cannon of Sikeston, Missouri, were married July 29, 1972, at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Niswonger
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Niswonger

Dan is a retired Cape Girardeau Police Officer, and Alice is a retired elementary school teacher at Delta.

The couple has two sons, Alex (Mandy) Niswonger of Cape Girardeau and Eric (Darby) Niswonger of Columbia, Missouri.

They have three grandchildren, Cash and Nix Niswonger of Columbia and Kayden Niswonger of Cape Girardeau.

