Nieveen - 50 years

Ken and Diane Nieveen of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their winter home in Tropicana Coop Park in Ft. Myers, Florida. The reaffirmation of their vows was given by the Rev. George McCracken. Their daughter, Missy Nieveen-Phegley, gave a history of her parents' 50 years of married life.
They were married May 31, 1968, at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. The couple has three children, Scott (Julie) Nieveen, Missy Nieveen-Phegley and Kirk (Angie) Nieveen. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In July they will take a trip to Ireland in celebration of their anniversary.