All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsMay 26, 2018
Nieveen - 50 years
Ken and Diane Nieveen of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their winter home in Tropicana Coop Park in Ft. Myers, Florida. The reaffirmation of their vows was given by the Rev. George McCracken. Their daughter, Missy Nieveen-Phegley, gave a history of her parents' 50 years of married life...
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Nieveen
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Nieveen

Ken and Diane Nieveen of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their winter home in Tropicana Coop Park in Ft. Myers, Florida. The reaffirmation of their vows was given by the Rev. George McCracken. Their daughter, Missy Nieveen-Phegley, gave a history of her parents' 50 years of married life.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

They were married May 31, 1968, at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. The couple has three children, Scott (Julie) Nieveen, Missy Nieveen-Phegley and Kirk (Angie) Nieveen. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In July they will take a trip to Ireland in celebration of their anniversary.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy