RecordsJanuary 2, 2021
Nesslein - 60 years
R. Wayne and Connie Nesslein of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Jan. 7. Nesslein and the former Connie Weber were married Jan. 7, 1961, at Church of the Assumption in Perryville, Missouri. The Rev. George Brennan performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Judith Thompson, Jan McCray, Leroy Elder and Calvin Bey...
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Nesslein
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Nesslein

R. Wayne and Connie Nesslein of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Jan. 7.

Nesslein and the former Connie Weber were married Jan. 7, 1961, at Church of the Assumption in Perryville, Missouri. The Rev. George Brennan performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Judith Thompson, Jan McCray, Leroy Elder and Calvin Bey.

The couple has two daughters, Wendy (Ron) Lincoln of Gordonville and Beth (Jim) Roberts of Dexter, Missouri. They have four grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsae) Buttrey of Cypress, Texas, Ashley (Ben) Carter of Jackson, Brittany Buttrey of San Diego and Aaron (Victoria) Buttrey of Katy, Texas. They also have 11 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration in Florida is planned for May.

Anniversaries
