Nesslein - 60 years

The couple has two daughters, Wendy (Ron) Lincoln of Gordonville and Beth (Jim) Roberts of Dexter, Missouri. They have four grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsae) Buttrey of Cypress, Texas, Ashley (Ben) Carter of Jackson, Brittany Buttrey of San Diego and Aaron (Victoria) Buttrey of Katy, Texas. They also have 11 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration in Florida is planned for May.