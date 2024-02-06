Nell Holcomb School third quarter

Nell Holcomb School
A Honor Roll
6th grade: Tyler Craig, Paisley Eyler, Lukas Haupt, Sydney Hoehne, Briley Hollis, Shaylee Mathes, Shelby Prokopf, Paige Rice, Molly White.
7th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Evan Farrow, Hannah Garnett, Claire Gibbs, Lucy Kerr, Zoe Kester, Cedris McCarty, Mark Richey, Trinity Wallace, Andrew Yarbro.
8th grade: Dylan Craig, Brianna Fornkohl, Polly Gonzalez, Cadence Probst, Luca Sosa.
B Honor Roll
6th grade: Lauren Brockmire, Kaylyn Hager, Natalie Hahs, Addison Hensley, Kaegen Long, Layci Woods.
7th grade: Mackie Epley, Madilyn Kirchhoff, Jayla Smith.
8th grade: Rylee Clover, Delaney Dougherty, Meah Gholson, Hayden Hale, Brooklyn Hawkins, Dallas Jones, Ayren Killman, Angel Maglone, Taylor Rice.
