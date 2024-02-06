Nell Holcomb School second quarter

Nell Holcomb School
Honor Roll
6th grade: Tyler Craig, Natalie Hahs, Sydney Hoehne, Briley Hollis, Shaylee Mathes, Shelby Prokopf, Presley Sumner, Paige Rice, Molly White.
7th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Evan Farrow, Hannah Garnett, Lucy Kerr, Cedric McCarty, Mark Richey.
8th grade: Brianna Fornkohl, Polly Gonzalez, Cady Probst, Luca Sosa.
B Honor Roll
6th grade: Lauren Brockmire, Williow Broshuis, Ayden Crossen, Kaylyn Hager, Lukas Haupt, Addison Hensley, Ireland Hunter, Kenyan Kelpe, Dawson Peters.
7th grade: Jalah Clark, Caire Gibbs, Zoe Kester, Madilyn Kirchhoff, Jayla Smith.
8th grade: Luke Burgard, Rylee Clover, Dylan Craig, Delaney Doughterty, Meah Gholson, Hayden Hale, Brooklyn Hawkins, Dallas Jones, Ayren Killman, Angel Maglone, Ethan Musgrave, Landen Sample.
