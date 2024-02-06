All sections
RecordsJanuary 18, 2020

Nell Holcomb School second quarter

Nell Holcomb School

A Honor Roll

6th grade: Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Kamarion Geiger, Evan Farrow, Mark Richey, Madi Tiemann, Andrew Yarbro.

7th grade: Brianna Fornkohl, Polly Gonzalez, Luke Hahs, Hayden Hale, Cady Probst, Bailey Rees, Luca Sosa.

8th grade: Ellie Dickerson, Ashton Garagnani, Emma Kerr, Kaden Pruitt, Luke Richey, Kailey Tiemann, Ian Weber, Janell Windeknecht.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Devin Adams, Jackie Epley, Claire Gibbs, Kiera Higgs, Lucy Kerr, Zoe Kester, Madilyn Kirchhoff.

7th grade: Nate Aufdenberg, Dylan Craig, Delaney Dougherty, Meah Gholson, Taylor McClure.

8th grade: Nathan Adams, Justice Clark, Tanner Crossen, Kylie Dewrock, Addy Garagnani, Gavin McCormick, Lucas Overbey, Alexis Weibrecht.

