Nell Holcomb School second quarter

Nell Holcomb School
A Honor Roll
6th grade: Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Kamarion Geiger, Evan Farrow, Mark Richey, Madi Tiemann, Andrew Yarbro.
7th grade: Brianna Fornkohl, Polly Gonzalez, Luke Hahs, Hayden Hale, Cady Probst, Bailey Rees, Luca Sosa.
8th grade: Ellie Dickerson, Ashton Garagnani, Emma Kerr, Kaden Pruitt, Luke Richey, Kailey Tiemann, Ian Weber, Janell Windeknecht.
B Honor Roll
6th grade: Devin Adams, Jackie Epley, Claire Gibbs, Kiera Higgs, Lucy Kerr, Zoe Kester, Madilyn Kirchhoff.
7th grade: Nate Aufdenberg, Dylan Craig, Delaney Dougherty, Meah Gholson, Taylor McClure.
8th grade: Nathan Adams, Justice Clark, Tanner Crossen, Kylie Dewrock, Addy Garagnani, Gavin McCormick, Lucas Overbey, Alexis Weibrecht.
