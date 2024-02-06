Nell Holcomb School second quarter

A Honor Roll
6th grade: Nate Aufdenberg, Lyla Craft, Dylan Craig, Baylee Crass, Paola Gonzalez, Hayden Hale, Cadence Pobst, Bailey Rees.
7th grade: Ellie Dickerson, Maci Hollis, Emma Kerr, Kaden Pruitt, Luke Richey, Kailey Tiemann, Ian Weber, Janell Windeknecht.
8th grade: Aurelia Arce, Maddie Dean, Lillian Gibbs, Cheyenne Higgs, Raelin Rose, Aiden Winkler, Bronson Windeknecht,
B Honor Roll
6th grade: Kolton Booker, Mikey Bragg, Luke Burgard, Rylee Clover, Garrett Coryell, Delaney Dougherty, Brianna Fornkohl, Meah Gholson, Brooklyn Hawkins, Taylor Rice.
7th grade: Nathan Adams, Shayne Buckingham, Justice Clark, Kylie Dewrock, Jonathan Dockings, Addy Garagnani, Maggie Gibbs, Abriana Hager, Gavin McCormick, Lucas Overbey, Garrett Slack, Lauren Slack, Tucker Stewart, Peter Yarbro, Alexis Weibrecht.
8th grade: Caleb Bowman, Caleb Burgard, Nick Conklin, Nora Craft, Skylar Mackins, Jalee Panice, August Hanks, Samantha Lee, Alexia Overbey, Caroline Lohmeier, Ava Watkins, Colton Watson.
