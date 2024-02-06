All sections
RecordsMay 28, 2022

Nell Holcomb School fourth quarter

Nell Holcomb School

A Honor Roll

6th grade: Kamryn Bourbon, Makenna Dougherty, Alisa Kinder, Acasia Mosley, Heidi Probst, Kaydence Wallace.

7th grade: Lauren Brockmire, Tyler Craig, Natalie Hahs, Lukas Haupt, Briley Hollis, Shaylee Mathes, Shelby Prokopf, Paige Rice, Presley Sumner, Molly White.

8th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Evan Farrow, Hannah Garnett, Claire Gibbs, Lucy Kerr, Cedric McCarty, Mark Richey, Trinity Wallace, Andrew Yarbro.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Ethan Butler, Cohwen Cissell, Alton Clark, Danielle Collier, Caiden Pace, Trevor Patrick, Lucas Reeves, Skyler Sapp, Sierra Slack, Charlotte Stovall, Carter Uhrhan, Ally Vandeven.

7th grade: Willow Broshuis, Kylie Craiglow, Ayden Crossen, Paisley Eyler, Addison Hensley, Sydney Hoehne, Ireland Hunter, Kenyan Kelp, Kaegen Long, Audrey Moore, Dawson Peters, Joshua Reeves, Ella Sparkman, David Strop.

8th grade: Devin Adams, Zoe Kester, Archer Killman, Madilyn Kirchhoff, Kaden McClenithan, Jude Pearl, Jayla Smith.

Honor Rolls
