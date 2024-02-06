All sections
RecordsJune 12, 2021

Nell Holcomb School fourth quarter

Nell Holcomb School A Honor Roll 6th grade: Tyler Craig, Ayden Crossen, Paisley Eyler, Natalie Hahs, Lucas Haupt, Briley Hollis, Shalee Mathes, Shelby Prokopf, Paige Rice, Molly White. 7th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Evan Farrow, Cedric McCarty, Mark Richey, Trinity Wallace, Andrew Yarbro...

Nell Holcomb School

A Honor Roll

6th grade: Tyler Craig, Ayden Crossen, Paisley Eyler, Natalie Hahs, Lucas Haupt, Briley Hollis, Shalee Mathes, Shelby Prokopf, Paige Rice, Molly White.

7th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Emma Dean, John Dickerson, Evan Farrow, Cedric McCarty, Mark Richey, Trinity Wallace, Andrew Yarbro.

8th grade: Brianna Fornkohl, Polly Gonzalez, Cadence Probst, Luca Sosa.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Lauren Brockmire, Kaylyn Hager, Sydney Hoehne, Ireland Hunter, Kenyan Kelpe, Dawson Peters, Josh Reeves, Presley Sumner.

7th grade: Hannah Garnett, Claire Gibbs, Kiera Higgs, Lucy Kerr, Zoe Kester, Archer Killman.

8th grade: Rylee Clover, Delaney Dougherty, Meah Gholson, Hayden Hale, Dallas Jones, Angel Maglone, Ethan Musgrave.

