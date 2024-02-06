All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 9, 2017

Nell Holcomb School 3rd quarter

Nell Holcomb School A Honor Roll 6th grade: Lillian Gibbs, Cheyenne Higgs, Soren Janzow, Raelin Rose, Aiden Winkler, Bronson Windeknecht. 7th grade: Olivia Garagnani, Mary Richey. 8th grade: Danielle Ehlers, Mady Pickard. B Honor Roll 6th grade: Aurelia Arce, Kenyon Bain, Caleb Bowman, John Brown, Caleb Burgard, Mason Byrum, Denetria Collier, Nick Conklin, Nora Craft, Maddie Dean, August Hanks, Jayden Killman, Samantha Lee, Caroline Lohmeier, Syklar Mackins, Alyssa Martini, Alexia Overbey, Jalee Panice, Holden Seyer, Chase Tinsley, Ava Watkins, Colton Watson.. ...

Nell Holcomb School

A Honor Roll

6th grade: Lillian Gibbs, Cheyenne Higgs, Soren Janzow, Raelin Rose, Aiden Winkler, Bronson Windeknecht.

7th grade: Olivia Garagnani, Mary Richey.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

8th grade: Danielle Ehlers, Mady Pickard.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Aurelia Arce, Kenyon Bain, Caleb Bowman, John Brown, Caleb Burgard, Mason Byrum, Denetria Collier, Nick Conklin, Nora Craft, Maddie Dean, August Hanks, Jayden Killman, Samantha Lee, Caroline Lohmeier, Syklar Mackins, Alyssa Martini, Alexia Overbey, Jalee Panice, Holden Seyer, Chase Tinsley, Ava Watkins, Colton Watson.

7th grade: Thomas Abernathy, Cameron Brindley, Riley Dougherty, Adeline Haupt, Lamiyah Mackins, Maria Miller, Evie Monroe, Andie Panice, Frankie Poole, Ricky Reynolds, Kyle Wadley, Cady Wallace.

8th grade: Mandee Bain, Travis Bierschwal, J'Kyris Boone, Tyler Fredrickson, Mizah Harris, Danielle Meyers, Jayden Riordan, Ainsley Watson, Emma Winkler, Justice Withers.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy