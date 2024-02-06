Nell Holcomb School 3rd quarter

Nell Holcomb School
A Honor Roll
6th grade: Lillian Gibbs, Cheyenne Higgs, Soren Janzow, Raelin Rose, Aiden Winkler, Bronson Windeknecht.
7th grade: Olivia Garagnani, Mary Richey.
8th grade: Danielle Ehlers, Mady Pickard.
B Honor Roll
6th grade: Aurelia Arce, Kenyon Bain, Caleb Bowman, John Brown, Caleb Burgard, Mason Byrum, Denetria Collier, Nick Conklin, Nora Craft, Maddie Dean, August Hanks, Jayden Killman, Samantha Lee, Caroline Lohmeier, Syklar Mackins, Alyssa Martini, Alexia Overbey, Jalee Panice, Holden Seyer, Chase Tinsley, Ava Watkins, Colton Watson.
7th grade: Thomas Abernathy, Cameron Brindley, Riley Dougherty, Adeline Haupt, Lamiyah Mackins, Maria Miller, Evie Monroe, Andie Panice, Frankie Poole, Ricky Reynolds, Kyle Wadley, Cady Wallace.
8th grade: Mandee Bain, Travis Bierschwal, J'Kyris Boone, Tyler Fredrickson, Mizah Harris, Danielle Meyers, Jayden Riordan, Ainsley Watson, Emma Winkler, Justice Withers.
