Mouser -- 60 years

George and Maggie Jane Mouser will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. A reception will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at New Bethel Congregregation Methodist Church gymnasium near Marble Hill, Missouri.
Mouser and the former Maggie Mills were married Jan. 18, 1958.
Cards may be sent to Rt. 6, Box 115, Marquand, MO 63655.
