Mooney - 70 years

MARBLE HILL, Mo. --
Jewell and Jean Mooney of Marble Hill celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Aug. 24 at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Rick Jansen in Festus, Missouri.
The couple was married Sept. 3, 1949.
Family and friends enjoyed barbecue with all the trimmings, topped off with cake and ice cream.
The couple has two daughters, Teri (Alan) Drake of Boliver, Missouri, and Tami (Rick) Jansen of Festus. They also have four grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Stewart, Joe (Jessica) Jansen, Matt (Kierstie) Jansen and Bethany (Brendan Jost) Jansen. They also have five great-grandchildren.
