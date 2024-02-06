Miller - 50 years

Lynn and Becki Miller of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 3. A small dinner party with friends and relatives was held, with a trip planned later after COVID-19.

Lynn and the former Becki Braswell were married Oct. 3, 1970, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Ray Trotter performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Jonna Dey Krueger, cousin of the bride; Danel Cotner Burch, friend of the bride; Dan Braswell, brother of the bride; and David Vogelsang, friend of the groom.