All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsOctober 3, 2020
Miller - 50 years
Lynn and Becki Miller of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 3. A small dinner party with friends and relatives was held, with a trip planned later after COVID-19. Lynn and the former Becki Braswell were married Oct. 3, 1970, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. ...
Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Miller
Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Miller

Lynn and Becki Miller of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 3. A small dinner party with friends and relatives was held, with a trip planned later after COVID-19.

Lynn and the former Becki Braswell were married Oct. 3, 1970, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Ray Trotter performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Jonna Dey Krueger, cousin of the bride; Danel Cotner Burch, friend of the bride; Dan Braswell, brother of the bride; and David Vogelsang, friend of the groom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Becki is retired from AT&T Mobility, after 24 1/2 years, and Lynn is retired from Luby Equipment.

The couple have three sons, Matt Miller of Tampa, Florida; Josh Miller of Cape Girardeau and Dr. Dax Miller, DVM, of Canby, Oregon.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy