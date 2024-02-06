All sections
RecordsJune 24, 2023

Meridian Junior and Senior High School fourth quarter

Meridian Junior and Senior High School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Xavier Green, Kiarei Martin, Anna Temke, Tyson Webb. 7th grade: Kevin Duncan Jr., Ravynn Farmer. 8th grade: Ziah Bartlett, Minique Blake, Gregory Johnson Jr., LaTarus Johnson, Jayla Meeks, Ziaira Rainey, Ahrielya Vasser, Kamora Wiggins...

Meridian Junior and Senior High School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Xavier Green, Kiarei Martin, Anna Temke, Tyson Webb.

7th grade: Kevin Duncan Jr., Ravynn Farmer.

8th grade: Ziah Bartlett, Minique Blake, Gregory Johnson Jr., LaTarus Johnson, Jayla Meeks, Ziaira Rainey, Ahrielya Vasser, Kamora Wiggins.

9th grade: Amari Burries, Karissa Fitzgerald, Noah Green, Lailah Hite, Nolan Kaufman, A'Tinez Perkins, Laura Kelch-Woodworth.

10th grade: Otham abukhdair, Corban Boles, Jared Medlock, Christian Nowak, Nyriah Overton, Frances Sands, Gabrielle Sands, Sa'Nyah Sawyer.

11th grade: Allyson Adams, Sammy Ahmad, Kalynn Crain, Kerra Criddle, Lacie Harp, Alia Houston, Anthony Johnson Jr., Cole Kaufman, Isreal Overton, LeAjah Patterson, Princess Smith.

12th grade: MarTriana Barnett, Rahhem Gover, Justice Green, Baily Ice Anae' Johnson, Micah Lowe, Chrishon Sawyer, Breanae Young.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Haven Anderson, Samson Bowden, Corey Cooper III, Jeremiah Glover, Alisha Heisner, Malik Hughes, Lamoreon Hyte, Ahanna Moore, Amber Parrott, Jeremy Perkins Jr., JaMya Smith, Xavier Waddy, Alaynah Woodworth.

7th grade: Solarah Acree, Da'Von Allen, Arynn Casper, Tyrese Cleaves, Janay Houston, Ahmad Jackson, Kynadei Martin, Shaniece Rainey, Makynzie Woodworth, Zachary Woodworth.

8th grade: Miracle Bailey, Stevan Bennett, KaMon Brown, Madyson Dover, Amir Jackson, Phillip Jones, Shaun Mayberry, TyReona Moore, Alyssa Parker, Leon Patterson III.

9th grade: MarKayla Barnett, Daeshaun Kimmins, Ki"Ara Lane, Eric Larry, J'Miyah Perkins, Javionne Ranson, Dionte Reed, Kylaya Wiggins, McKenzie Windings, Ronnie Woodworth.

10th grade: Cyr'Meice Bailey-Mackins, Kevin Emanuel, Ariana Gibson, Kenyel Gilbert, Karma Hightower, Ny'Asia Houston, Logan Moore, Richariel Nelson, Marcus Powell Jr., Bryce Rutledge.

11th grade: Lataysia Barnett, Eulaythia Bowers, Macie Harp, Michael Lang, Kyla Levy, Caitlin Temke, Trenton Vaughn, Corrin Wilson.

12th grade: Raymond Crecelius, Jaylen Daniel, Joshua Everage, Domini Jones, Ethan Larry, Benjamin Sutton.

