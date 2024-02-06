Meridian Junior and Senior High School first quarter

Meridian Junior and Senior High School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Xavier Green, Kiarei Martin, Anna Temke.
7th grade: Da'Von Allen, Baylea Crain, Janay Houston, Addison Maupin.
8th grade: Ziah Bartlett, Minique Blake, KaMon Brown, Madyson Dover, Jayla Meeks, Leon Patterson III, Ahrielya Vasser, Kamora Wiggins.
9th graade: Kyley Coleson, Karissa Fitzgerald, Brynn Gibson, Noah Green, Lailah Hite, Nolan Kaufman, Jazzale Mackins, Aiden Pankey, Brandon Pratt, Ronnie Woodworth, Laura Woodworth.
10th grade: Cyr'Meice Bailey-Mackins, Corban Boles, Jared Bunting, Christian Nowak, Niyriah Overton, Allyssa Reed, Frances Sands, Gabrielle Sands.
11th grade: Kalynn Crain, Kerra Criddle, Macie Harp, Alia Houston, Cole Kaufman, LeAjah Patterson, Princess Smith, Trenton Vaughn.
12th grade: MarTriana Barnett, Justice Green, Bailey Ice, Dmari Jackson, Micah Lowe, Chrishon Sawyer, Ronald Schoffner.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Jeremiah Glover, Alisha Heisner, Malik Hughes, Jaelyn Jones, Amber Parrott, Dranyria Rogers, JaMya Smith, Alaynah Woodworth.
7th grade: Kevin Duncan Jr., Ahmad Jackson, Kynadei Martin, Zachary Woodworth.
8th grade: Christian Adkinson, Gregory Johnson Jr., TyReona Moore, Alyssa Parker, Ultress Rutledge.
9th grade: Markayla Barnett, Amari Burries, Santana Gilbert, Clinton Hood, Ki'Ara Lane, Eric Larry, Vanessa Ley, Ty'Rik Paige, J'Miyah Perkins, Dionte Reed, Shavar Tompkins, McKenzie Windings.
10th grade: Emily Bohne, Shamar Easley, Kevin Emanuel, Ariana Gibson, Kenyel Gilbert, Karma Hightower, Logan Moore, Marcus Powell Jr., Bryce Rutledge, Sa'Nyah Sawyer, Desmond Walker.
11th grade: Allyson Adams III, Sammy Ahmad, Ashley Cabellero, Anthony Johnson Jr., Michael Lang, Mason Penrod, Corrin Wilson.
12th grade: Harold Edmonds, Joshua Everage, JaLeah Graham, Brenae Young.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.