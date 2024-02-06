All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Meridian Junior and Senior High School first quarter
Meridian Junior and Senior High School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Xavier Green, Kiarei Martin, Anna Temke. 7th grade: Da'Von Allen, Baylea Crain, Janay Houston, Addison Maupin. 8th grade: Ziah Bartlett, Minique Blake, KaMon Brown, Madyson Dover, Jayla Meeks, Leon Patterson III, Ahrielya Vasser, Kamora Wiggins...

Meridian Junior and Senior High School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Xavier Green, Kiarei Martin, Anna Temke.

7th grade: Da'Von Allen, Baylea Crain, Janay Houston, Addison Maupin.

8th grade: Ziah Bartlett, Minique Blake, KaMon Brown, Madyson Dover, Jayla Meeks, Leon Patterson III, Ahrielya Vasser, Kamora Wiggins.

9th graade: Kyley Coleson, Karissa Fitzgerald, Brynn Gibson, Noah Green, Lailah Hite, Nolan Kaufman, Jazzale Mackins, Aiden Pankey, Brandon Pratt, Ronnie Woodworth, Laura Woodworth.

10th grade: Cyr'Meice Bailey-Mackins, Corban Boles, Jared Bunting, Christian Nowak, Niyriah Overton, Allyssa Reed, Frances Sands, Gabrielle Sands.

11th grade: Kalynn Crain, Kerra Criddle, Macie Harp, Alia Houston, Cole Kaufman, LeAjah Patterson, Princess Smith, Trenton Vaughn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

12th grade: MarTriana Barnett, Justice Green, Bailey Ice, Dmari Jackson, Micah Lowe, Chrishon Sawyer, Ronald Schoffner.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Jeremiah Glover, Alisha Heisner, Malik Hughes, Jaelyn Jones, Amber Parrott, Dranyria Rogers, JaMya Smith, Alaynah Woodworth.

7th grade: Kevin Duncan Jr., Ahmad Jackson, Kynadei Martin, Zachary Woodworth.

8th grade: Christian Adkinson, Gregory Johnson Jr., TyReona Moore, Alyssa Parker, Ultress Rutledge.

9th grade: Markayla Barnett, Amari Burries, Santana Gilbert, Clinton Hood, Ki'Ara Lane, Eric Larry, Vanessa Ley, Ty'Rik Paige, J'Miyah Perkins, Dionte Reed, Shavar Tompkins, McKenzie Windings.

10th grade: Emily Bohne, Shamar Easley, Kevin Emanuel, Ariana Gibson, Kenyel Gilbert, Karma Hightower, Logan Moore, Marcus Powell Jr., Bryce Rutledge, Sa'Nyah Sawyer, Desmond Walker.

11th grade: Allyson Adams III, Sammy Ahmad, Ashley Cabellero, Anthony Johnson Jr., Michael Lang, Mason Penrod, Corrin Wilson.

12th grade: Harold Edmonds, Joshua Everage, JaLeah Graham, Brenae Young.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder wor...
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy