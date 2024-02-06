Meridian Junior and Senior High School 4th quarter

Meridian Junior and Senior High School
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Tala Abukhdair, Quinlan Denson.
8th grade: Malik Ballard, Tanijah Johnson, Zander Kaufman.
9th grade: Jaylen Easley, Alyda Hite, Jade Houston, Kaycee Nichols, Kenya Powell, Seth Sharp, Iiesha Williams, Sandi Woods.
10th grade: Kendrick Blake, Wyatt Helton, Treston Masters, Jordan Schoffner, Sydnie Walker.
11th grade: Cymone Ballard, Larry Barnett, Alexis Crain, Mia Davis, Jessica Edwards, Mone Houston, RaKyah Jeter, Ann Lence, Darnell Lowe III, Destiny Lowe.
12th grade: Alyzon Agbayani.
Honor Roll
7th grade: Ashley Cobbs, Keairra Fitzgerald, Brian Hamilton, Makia Moss, Shantell Tompkins, DeRajah Tucker, Kyre Webb, Ethan Woodworth.
8th grade: Kambria Childress, Mark Dover, Bryanna Gibson, Liberty Green, Brandon Griffith, Megan Lence, Kaelei Martin.
9th grade: Devin Amerston, ShaKia Childress, Deanna Cobbs, Virginia Crecelius, Summer Crittendon, Katerra Jarrett, Mackenzie Kern, James Lang, Orlando Matthews.
10th grade: Derrick Blake, Kaitlyn Daniels, Tyesha Flowers, Carlos Griffin, Trevon Morris, Dasia Swansey, Morrissa Tucker, Myra Valentine.
11th grade: Jalill Amerson, RaKeya Jeter, Jazane Magraff, Tamar Nelson, Malachi Tucker, Breanna Wyatt, Mario Young.
12th grade: Diamond Blake, Kira Davis, Eric Daniels, Jaren Holley, Niyohana Hyte, Andre McElmurry, Brittany Nelson, T.J. Nichols, Travis Ross, India Wade.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.