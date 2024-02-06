Maxwell - 60 years

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Bob and Mary Jane Maxwell of Charleston recently celebrated 60 years of marriage with a family trip to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. And without a doubt, this loving couple -- parents of three children and grandparents of six -- bickered the whole way there.

Mary Jane Brown and James Robert Maxwell were married on May 31, 1958, at the Brown family home in Charleston. They were both 18. They had met at Charleston High School and began dating in 1957 after Bob transferred in his junior year from Sikeston, Missouri.

Bob was captivated by Mary Jane's beauty and sophistication. And he found her job at the town swimming pool especially appealing. "She could get me in for free," he says. The entrance fee was 50 cents.

For Mary Jane, the attraction started with Bob's stand-out athleticism on the Charleston Blue Jays football squad and his black and white saddle oxfords. "No one else had those shoes," she recalls. "He was different. He was smart, and, really, he was a smart aleck too."