Matlock - 50 years

Rollie and Kathy Matlock would like to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, Saturday, June 10, at Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau.
The couple was married June 9, 1973, by the Rev. Doyle Randol with Marilyn Woodard Pind as maid of honor and Mike Ward as best man.
The couple celebrated with their two sons, Rollie Clay (Staci) Matlock and Clint (Keith) Matlock; grandchildren, Paityn (Dustin) Caughlin, Dillon (Hadley) Lafferty; and many friends. The couple also has two great-grandchildren, Mason Caughlin and Nella Lafferty.
God has given them 50 years together, surrounded by family, good friends and his blessing.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.