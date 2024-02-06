All sections
RecordsJuly 1, 2023

Matlock - 50 years

Rollie and Kathy Matlock would like to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, Saturday, June 10, at Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau. The couple was married June 9, 1973, by the Rev. Doyle Randol with Marilyn Woodard Pind as maid of honor and Mike Ward as best man...

Mr. and Mrs. Rollie Matlock
Mr. and Mrs. Rollie Matlock

Rollie and Kathy Matlock would like to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, Saturday, June 10, at Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau.

The couple was married June 9, 1973, by the Rev. Doyle Randol with Marilyn Woodard Pind as maid of honor and Mike Ward as best man.

The couple celebrated with their two sons, Rollie Clay (Staci) Matlock and Clint (Keith) Matlock; grandchildren, Paityn (Dustin) Caughlin, Dillon (Hadley) Lafferty; and many friends. The couple also has two great-grandchildren, Mason Caughlin and Nella Lafferty.

God has given them 50 years together, surrounded by family, good friends and his blessing.

Anniversaries
