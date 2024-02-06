Martin - 50 years

Dr. and Mrs. Richard Martin of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25 at the Jackson Civic Center. The party was hosted by their children.
Richard and the former Sue Helgeson were married Jan. 24, 1970, in Norfolk, Nebraska. The Rev. Allan Martin performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Dorothy Sato-Stoll, Sandi Armstrong, Marylee Moritz, Dr. Bill Martin, Paul Martin and Dr. David Brown.
The couple has four children, Andrea Martin Roth of Cape Girardeau, Jennifer Martin Bickel of St. Charles, Missouri, Betsy Martin Yunck of Jackson and Jon Martin of Jefferson City, Missouri. They also have six grandchildren.
