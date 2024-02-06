Maher-40 years

Peter and Cindy Maher of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21 at Epic Pizza in St. Louis. The couple will celebrate with a bike ride and intimate dinner.
Maher and the former Cindy Greif were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, Missouri. The Rev. John McEntee performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Monique Watson, Mary Clob, Jenny Davault, Becky Shostak, the late Tim Held, Gary Harper and Frank Woodson.
The couple has one child, Liam Robert Maher of Memphis, Tennessee.
