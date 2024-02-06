All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsAugust 21, 2021

Maher-40 years

Peter and Cindy Maher of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21 at Epic Pizza in St. Louis. The couple will celebrate with a bike ride and intimate dinner. Maher and the former Cindy Greif were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, Missouri. The Rev. John McEntee performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Monique Watson, Mary Clob, Jenny Davault, Becky Shostak, the late Tim Held, Gary Harper and Frank Woodson...

Mr. and Mrs. Peter Maher
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Maher

Peter and Cindy Maher of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21 at Epic Pizza in St. Louis. The couple will celebrate with a bike ride and intimate dinner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Maher and the former Cindy Greif were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, Missouri. The Rev. John McEntee performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Monique Watson, Mary Clob, Jenny Davault, Becky Shostak, the late Tim Held, Gary Harper and Frank Woodson.

The couple has one child, Liam Robert Maher of Memphis, Tennessee.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy