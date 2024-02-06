All sections
RecordsMay 28, 2017
Mabry -- 50 years
Mr. and Mrs. Dewayne Mabry of Millersville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27. Mabry and the former Ruth Blackledge were married May 27, 1967 in Naylor, Missouri. They have five children: Jeanine (Tim) Arnold, Anne (Steve) Brown, Branson (Marsica) Mabry, Jason Mabry and Kara Mabry. They also have eight grandchildren...
Mr. and Mrs, Dewayne Mabry
Mr. and Mrs, Dewayne Mabry

Mr. and Mrs. Dewayne Mabry of Millersville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27.

Mabry and the former Ruth Blackledge were married May 27, 1967 in Naylor, Missouri.

They have five children: Jeanine (Tim) Arnold, Anne (Steve) Brown, Branson (Marsica) Mabry, Jason Mabry and Kara Mabry. They also have eight grandchildren.

Anniversaries

