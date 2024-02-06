Mabry -- 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Dewayne Mabry of Millersville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27.
Mabry and the former Ruth Blackledge were married May 27, 1967 in Naylor, Missouri.
They have five children: Jeanine (Tim) Arnold, Anne (Steve) Brown, Branson (Marsica) Mabry, Jason Mabry and Kara Mabry. They also have eight grandchildren.
