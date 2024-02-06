Lorberg - 60 years

Mrs. Lorberg, the former Barbara Leirer, and Jerry Lorberg were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville by the Rev. Paul Ludwig. They are both graduates of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University.

The Lorbergs live on the family farm near Gordonville, which was designated a Century Farm in 1998. Jerry was born and has lived his entire life on the farm.

They have two children, Susan and Jay Skinner of The Woodlands, Texas, and Gwyn and Bill Wischmeyer of San Diego, and have four grandchildren, Jared and Rhiannon Skinner and Caitlin and Paige Wischmeyer.