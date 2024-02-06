All sections
RecordsFebruary 15, 2020

Light-50 years

Sam and Martha Light of Cape Girardeau renewed their wedding vows Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. In attendence were their daughter, Angela Light of Oklahoma City and son, David Light, his husband, Joey Light of Baltimore; sister, Carol Hasegawa; and nephew, Josh Hasegawa...

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Light
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Light

Sam and Martha Light of Cape Girardeau renewed their wedding vows Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

In attendence were their daughter, Angela Light of Oklahoma City and son, David Light, his husband, Joey Light of Baltimore; sister, Carol Hasegawa; and nephew, Josh Hasegawa.

Anniversaries

