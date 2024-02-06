Leopold Junior and Senior High School first quarter

Leopold Junior and Senior High School
A Honor Roll
7th grade: Shandy Elfrink, Hallie Halter, Joshua Horrell, Avery Landewee, Kale Landewee, Madison Massa, Taylor Schreckenberg, Wil Seiler.
8th grade: Noland Beussink, Frederick Brandel, Ashley Eftink, Addison Engelen, Braden Halter, Willey Retz, Caleb Rosanna, Christa Vandeven, Wyatt Vandeven.
9th grade: Ally Arnzen, Klete Beel, Carly Jansen, Connor Ritter, Ambrose Seiler, Kinslee VanderMierden.
10th grade: Taylor Broshuis, Ethan Holweg, Caleb Schaab, Alexus Schreckenberg.
11th grade: Wade Arnzen, Lauren Fluchel, Grace Landewee, Kyleigh Lewis, Megan Retz, Emma Vandeven.
12th grade: Kyla Beel, Lindsey Duckworth, Samantha Engelen, Gwen Forrester, Kara Hampton, Samuel Horrell, Beth Lincoln, Dakota Means, Jenny Vandeven.
B Honor Roll
7th grade: Garrett Brown, Karsen Castile, Drew Engelen, Ava Jansen, Anna Kluesner, Byran Saputo.
8th grade: Austin Broshuis, Keegan Deck, Shelby Heflin, Houston Lafferty, Maci Nenninger, Erin Schreckenberg.
9th grade: Margaret Brandel, Kyleigh Graviett, Landon Wells.
10th grade: Carson Cooper, Paige Davis, Mason Deck, Gavin Merriman.
11th grade: Cameron Abernathy, Karolyne Castile, Hunter Ritter.
12th grade: Haley Burger, Kane Duncan, Luke Eftink, Madeline Elfrink, Jace Jansen, Kyleigh Wolfe.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.