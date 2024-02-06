All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 27, 2019

Leopold Elementary School first quarter

Leopold Elementary School 4th grade: Elizabeth Baker, Jansen Booth, Reeann Burger, Cohen Campbell, Alexander Hampton, Austin Hobeck, Skyler Hoesli, Rylie Hutchings, Savannah Jansen, Ike Landewee, Michael Polanczyk, Harley Saputo, Braxton Tucker, Aiden Vandeven, Isaac Wilson...

Leopold Elementary School

4th grade: Elizabeth Baker, Jansen Booth, Reeann Burger, Cohen Campbell, Alexander Hampton, Austin Hobeck, Skyler Hoesli, Rylie Hutchings, Savannah Jansen, Ike Landewee, Michael Polanczyk, Harley Saputo, Braxton Tucker, Aiden Vandeven, Isaac Wilson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Drew Arnzen, Katlyn Arnzen, Cohen Beussink, Thomas Beussink, Fayelinn Brown, Scarlett Horrell, Ashlynn Massa, Gauge Merriman, Rylie Schreiner, Ashtyn Van de Ven, Malia VanderMierden, Skyler Vandeven, Merinne Wilson.

6th grade: Karlee Barron, Brenna Beussink, Henry Brandel, Preston Campbell, Riley Engelen, Robert Heflin, Piper Lincoln, Zachary Wells.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy