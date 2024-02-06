Leopold Elementary School first quarter

Leopold Elementary School
4th grade: Elizabeth Baker, Jansen Booth, Reeann Burger, Cohen Campbell, Alexander Hampton, Austin Hobeck, Skyler Hoesli, Rylie Hutchings, Savannah Jansen, Ike Landewee, Michael Polanczyk, Harley Saputo, Braxton Tucker, Aiden Vandeven, Isaac Wilson.
5th grade: Drew Arnzen, Katlyn Arnzen, Cohen Beussink, Thomas Beussink, Fayelinn Brown, Scarlett Horrell, Ashlynn Massa, Gauge Merriman, Rylie Schreiner, Ashtyn Van de Ven, Malia VanderMierden, Skyler Vandeven, Merinne Wilson.
6th grade: Karlee Barron, Brenna Beussink, Henry Brandel, Preston Campbell, Riley Engelen, Robert Heflin, Piper Lincoln, Zachary Wells.
