RecordsMay 21, 2022

LeGrand-60 years

Monroe and Germaine LeGrand of Benton, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 6 at the home of Donnie and Gera LeGrand. The party was hosted by the couple's children -- Donnie and Gera LeGrand and June and Craig Worth. Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand were married May 5, 1962, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri...

Mr. and Mrs. Monroe LeGrand
Mr. and Mrs. Monroe LeGrand

Monroe and Germaine LeGrand of Benton, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 6 at the home of Donnie and Gera LeGrand. The party was hosted by the couple's children -- Donnie and Gera LeGrand and June and Craig Worth.

Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand were married May 5, 1962, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri.

The couple also have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Anniversaries

