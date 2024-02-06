LeGrand - 60 years

Ralph and Verneda LeGrand of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sunday with a brunch with their family at Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson. The couple's children will host the celebration.
LeGrand and the former Verneda Vandeven were married Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Glennon, Missouri. The Rev. Quentin Hahn performed the ceremony. The maid of honor was Cecilia (Landewee) Glastetter and the best man was Tony LeGrand.
The couple has five children, Kathy and Randy McLain of Cape Girardeau; Steve and Mary LeGrand of Cape Girardeau; Linda and Allan Lawson of St. Louis; Cheryl and Kevin Market of Jackson; and Amy and Rodney Edwards of Jackson. The couple also has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
